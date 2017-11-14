Mozilla’s Firefox is fast enough to take on Chrome now

Mozilla would like you to give its Firefox web browser another shot. Thanks to an overhaul of its browsing engine, the company says Firefox is twice as fast as it was last year, and 30% speedier than Google’s Chrome browser. It also has a slick new redesign, trading the old version’s bubbly aesthetic for sharp edges and darker tones.
It’s unlikely that this will move the needle in the desktop browser market, which remains dominated by Google Chrome. Still, it’s always nice to have another competent alternative, especially one that takes a stronger stance on privacy with built-in tracking protection.JN