Five years you’ll never get back: Happy Birthday, Candy Crush!

Head to your local Hallmark store, because you’re going to need a card—Candy Crush Saga is turning 5. The world’s most popular mobile game has had everyone and their mother and father and little baby sister, too, crushing candy for five long years. According to game maker King Digital, the game has been downloaded 3 billion times and ranks in the top 10 grossing apps in the App Store. But if you’ve taken the subway in New York at any point during the last five years, you already knew that.