Jeff Sessions testimony: How to watch the House Judiciary Committee hearing live

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is back on Capitol Hill today, where he will testify before the House Judiciary Committee regarding oversight of the Department of Justice. In light of new details revealed by Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, Sessions is likely to face tough questions—especially from Democrats—about what he knew and when he learned it. Sessions has previously said under oath that he did not communicate with Russians to help Trump’s campaign, nor did he know of other members of the campaign who did.