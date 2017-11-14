It’s not just Russia, 30 countries used the internet to manipulate elections

The U.S. NGO Freedom House has released a report that shows that the governments of 30 countries across the globe are using “armies of opinion shapers” online to influence elections. Their Freedom of the Net 2017 report shows that in addition to Russia, Venezuela, the Philippines, and Turkey were major players in trying to influence opinion online to affect elections. However, most of the countries mentioned were using online manipulation to influence their own elections so their leaders could maintain power–not influence foreign elections, as Russia did in the United States. From the report: