Uber is rolling out upfront pricing in time for the holidays

From today, the ride-hailer will now show you how much you’ll actually end up paying for your ride in the app when you book your Uber at least an hour in advance, reports Mashable. The much-requested feature means that users will now be able to lock in the cost of their rides when booking them early. This means there are no longer any chances of, say, booking a ride to the airport for your flight home for the holidays and then seeing the cost of that ride skyrocket thanks to surge pricing. The price Uber shows you for your pre-booked ride will be the full price you pay. Uber says the locked-in prices will give users “one less thing to stress about ahead of an early flight.”MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.