Uber is rolling out upfront pricing in time for the holidays

From today, the ride-hailer will now show you how much you’ll actually end up paying for your ride in the app when you book your Uber at least an hour in advance, reports Mashable. The much-requested feature means that users will now be able to lock in the cost of their rides when booking them early. This means there are no longer any chances of, say, booking a ride to the airport for your flight home for the holidays and then seeing the cost of that ride skyrocket thanks to surge pricing. The price Uber shows you for your pre-booked ride will be the full price you pay. Uber says the locked-in prices will give users “one less thing to stress about ahead of an early flight.”MG