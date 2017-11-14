Airbnb is capping the number of days hosts can rent their property in Paris

The home-sharing website will automatically limit the number of days Paris hosts can rent their properties to 120, reports Reuters. The move comes in response to the need to comply with France’s rules on short-term rentals, which are limited to 120 days per year for a person’s primary residence. Paris hosts will see the new caps go into effect on January 1, 2018. The new Paris cap comes after similar restrictions were introduced in London and Amsterdam. European cities and companies have accused Airbnb of providing unfair competition to hotels and driving up property prices.MG