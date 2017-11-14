Apple is the world’s top wearables maker once again

That’s thanks to Apple’s newest Apple Watch, the Series 3, which offers built-in cellular connectivity, according to research firm Canalys. The firm found that Apple shipped 3.9 million wearables in Q3, besting former leader Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone and wearables maker sold 3.6 million wearables in the same quarter. That gives Apple 23% of the wearables market, with 21% going to Xiaomi, and 20% going to Fitbit. MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.