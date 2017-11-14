Apple is the world’s top wearables maker once again

That’s thanks to Apple’s newest Apple Watch, the Series 3, which offers built-in cellular connectivity, according to research firm Canalys. The firm found that Apple shipped 3.9 million wearables in Q3, besting former leader Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone and wearables maker sold 3.6 million wearables in the same quarter. That gives Apple 23% of the wearables market, with 21% going to Xiaomi, and 20% going to Fitbit. MG