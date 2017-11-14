This Bizarrely Sweet Love Story Is The Spanish Lottery’s New Xmas Ad

Who: The Spanish State Lottery, Leo Burnett Iberia

Why we care: Typically, I don’t pay attention to Spanish lottery ads. I don’t live in Spain, don’t really speak Spanish, and lottery tickets are a tax on gullible daydreamers. But! Two years ago the Spanish Lottery got the world’s attention with a heart-warming, Pixar-esque story, and so ever since, we’ll expect great things from them during the holiday season. Last year’s wasn’t quite the heart-melter of 2015, but the lovely tale of a granny and a helpful town still brought some major emotions.

This year is a wee bit different. A guy meets a gorgeous stranger who barely speaks and falls in love with her. But we’re not sure who or what she is. It’s like Splash-meets-Weird Science-meets-Christmas. Or the saga of Mike and Eleven, if Stranger Things were set in Spain and there were no Upside Down. It’s odd. And perhaps oddest of all, there is no real resolution. No questions are answered. Despite this, it’s actually pretty charming . . . until it’s infuriating. Anyway, if you’re in Spain, buy a ticket, because you never know, right?