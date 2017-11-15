“Coco VR” Is The Best Way To Experience Pixar’s Artistry

Looking back at Pixar’s first 18 films, one thing is certain, whether you’re talking about masterpieces of storytelling like Toy Story 3 or Ratatouille, or more ho-hum efforts like Cars 3 or Monsters University: The art was beautiful.

Since it doesn’t open until November 22, it’s hard to say if Coco, the Disney-owned studio’s latest, will be any good. But once again, you can be 100% sure it’s gorgeous. And the best way to dive into the film’s deep, rich, Dia de los Muertos-styled art is with Coco VR, Pixar’s first-ever virtual reality project.

Launching for free today for the Oculus Rift and on November 22 for Samsung Gear VR, Coco VR gives only a hint of the full film’s story–that it’s centered around a world of fun skeletons that come alive, with lots of Mexican music and artistry. If you want the story, well, it will soon be in theaters everywhere. But if you want to explore the film’s art at your own pace, this is the project for you.

The result of a partnership between Pixar, Oculus, Disney, and the VR production studio Magnopus, Coco VR is a social experience for up to four people. In it, each person takes on the role of a well-dressed skeleton and embarks on a journey through a series of experiences–an art studio packed with concept art from the many years of the film’s production; a cinema showing test footage that wasn’t used in the final move; a photography booth where you can shoot silly selfies of your stylized skeleton; and others. The most fantastical, and most beautiful is a ride on a gondola high above a stunning floating cityscape of rich colors and endless lights.

Simply put, there has never been a better way to immerse yourself in the art of a Pixar film.

Taking Advantage Of The Assets

One reason you see a lot of virtual reality projects tied to Hollywood films is that the VR producers have access to all the 3D models and art assets created by their motion picture counterparts.

This is used to varying degrees of success. With Coco VR, the producers hit upon the exact right way to take advantage of the countless assets Pixar has developed over several years of making the film.