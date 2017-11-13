WikiLeaks asked Donald Trump Jr. to appoint Julian Assange as an Australian ambassador

It turns out Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks direct-messaged each other more than a few times over the last year. According to a new report from the Atlantic , WikiLeaks first DM’d the president’s son in September 2016, and Don Jr. even responded a few times. The messages reportedly continued until last June.

Of the many issues discussed–which mostly revolved around the promotion of WikiLeaks’ work–the Julian Assange-founded whistleblower organization did have a few bizarre requests for Trump Jr. For example, the account once asked him to leak his father’s tax returns. “If we publish them it will dramatically improve the perception of our impartiality,” WikiLeaks wrote, according to the Atlantic report.

After Trump was elected, WikiLeaks also asked that Assange be considered for an Australian ambassador position. The organization wrote to Trump Jr.:

“In relation to Mr. Assange: Obama/Clinton placed pressure on Sweden, UK and Australia (his home country) to illicitly go after Mr. Assange. It would be real easy and helpful for your dad to suggest that Australia appoint Assange ambassador to [Washington,] DC.”

It should be noted that Trump Jr. did not respond to either request.

This could prove very thorny for Trump Jr., as it shows communications between one of President Trump’s most important confidants and an organization with rumored ties to Russia. You can read the full Atlantic report here.CGW