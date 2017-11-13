Amazon keeps adding insult to injury, but Barnes & Noble is cooking up a plan

As any bookworm can tell you, Barnes & Noble has been struggling, shuttering stores across the country in an effort to stay afloat. Now Amazon, the biggest single culprit behind B&N’s demise, seems to be kicking the company when it is down. Barnes & Noble recently closed its Bethesda, Maryland, location, and now comes news that Amazon is opening a 6,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar shop just up the road from Barnes & Noble’s shuttered location, according to Bethesda Magazine. The shop will be the second Amazon store in the greater D.C. area (it’s currently building an outpost in Georgetown) and the 14th store in the U.S.