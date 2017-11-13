This Poet Turned Louis C.K.’s Harassment Apology Into A Powerful Poem

In the wake of recent sexual assault and harassment allegations following Harvey Weinstein’s widespread scandal, numerous male public figures, from Kevin Spacey to George Takei , have also been accused of inappropriate actions towards both men and women.

As happens when celebrities are publicly accused, they then release statements that fall anywhere from forceful self-deprecation to mild apologies to outright denial. Often, these statements ring hollow and insufficient. Now, New Mexico-based writer Isobel O’Hare is turning them into blackout poetry.

This genre of work, also known as erasure poetry, involves looking at a passage or article and scribbling out words until a sparse poem remains. O’Hare, who has practiced this kind of poetry for a few years, has posted several “edited” statements on Facebook, including ones from Spacey, Takei, and Richard Dreyfuss. The poems can be “a revelation of hidden intent in a text I find questionable,” O’Hare says.

For example, one poem–from Spacey’s controversial statement where he used it as an opportunity to come out as gay–reads simply as, “there are stories out there about me /that have been fueled by/my own behavior.”

Another, from Jeremy Piven, reads, “these women/destroy careers/and need to be addressed.”