Even Mitch McConnell thinks Roy Moore should drop out of the Senate race now

Pressure is growing on Republican candidate Roy Moore to drop out of the race for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat, including from members of his own party. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Moore to drop out of the race, saying he believes the women who say the former judge had sexual contact with them and pursued them for dates when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

“I think he should step aside,” McConnell told reporters, Bloomberg reports, adding: “I believe the women, yes.”

A report from Washington Post revealed that Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old almost four decades ago, but Moore has strongly denied any wrongdoing. Moore is reportedly considering filing suit against the Post over the story. For now, though, Moore’s campaign continues.

However, his own party is now turning against him. If Moore does step down, McConnell suggested that the GOP was looking into whether there were any viable candidates to stage a write-in campaign against Democrat Doug Jones in the election, which is slated for December 12.ML