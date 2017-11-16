When Asked To Name A “Responsible Company,” Americans Don’t Do So Hot

Asked to name a responsible brand in a recent survey, many respondents said Toms, Whole Foods, Starbucks–all known as socially conscious companies. Many also said Walmart, Amazon, and Target, which are just big companies. And a handful said the National Rifle Association. Almost a third (30%) of respondents couldn’t name any socially responsible company, the poll of 1,000 Americans found.

“We don’t have enough iconic brands like Toms, Whole Foods, Starbucks– bigger brands that are noted as socially conscious, ” says Heath Shackleford, founder of Good.Must.Grow, the marketing agency behind the annual survey.

“That’s very indicative of the work that needs to be done. Everyone is competing for mindshare and wallet-share of the consumer and some companies have a lot more money to spend [on marketing],” Shackleford says. “They can tell you all day long about the great community relations they are doing.”

The group’s Conscious Consumer Spending Index tracks sentiment toward responsible brands, looking at the importance consumers place on using socially responsible companies, support for responsible products and services, and future spending intent. The #CCSIndex has stayed largely at the same level over five years, now at 47 out of 100.

More than 60% of Americans say it’s important to buy from socially responsible companies. The same percentage has bought from socially responsible companies in the last 12 months. But just 27% say they spend more than 50% of their income with responsible brands.

Shackleford thinks about the conscious consumer market in thirds. The first segment (the 27%) is all on-board. There’s a third that pays no attention to such issues, and will take a long time to switch, if at all. Those two sandwich a another third of the population who are interested, but aren’t well served. They are the “movable middle.”