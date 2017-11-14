Introvert Or Extrovert, Successful Entrepreneurs Share These 5 Traits

While clear-cut introverts and extroverts may be few and far between–with most people falling somewhere on the “ambiversion” spectrum–there is such a thing as an “entrepreneurial personality,” broadly speaking. That doesn’t mean all successful entrepreneurs are the same, of course. But for all the personality traits they don’t have in common, there are a few core characteristics successful founders share–and some of those traits are more obvious than others.

After all, whenever you read about or personally encounter a successful entrepreneur, you’re observing only the surface of where they are in the present moment. These are some of the more decisive internal qualities that drive founders’ success, no matter which qualities they outwardly project. Related: Three Myths About Successful Founders That Just Won’t Die 1. Emotional Intelligence, Not Emotional Mastery To be successful at running their own businesses, founders don’t have the luxury of not doing things when they aren’t feeling motivated or when they get discouraged. They need to keep going despite whatever they’re experiencing emotionally. But that doesn’t mean totally mastering their emotions and controlling their feelings. The better you’re able to communicate with others and form strong connections, the better you’ll navigate stressful, emotionally trying experiences. It’s the same for successful entrepreneurs. They aren’t unusually cool-headed people who can contain their emotions and avoid reacting irrationally. Rather, they’ve built strong relationships with their staff, suppliers, and customers, and it’s those interpersonal networks that do the emotional heavy lifting when times get tough. The emotional intelligence that it takes to sustain these bonds can prove decisive. Likewise, successful entrepreneurs delay immediate gratification for the sake of a goal that may be a long way down the road. But they’re only able to make those sacrifices because of the strong support systems they’ve built among the people around them–not because of some superhuman inner strength. Related: Why Emotionally Intelligent People Are More Successful

2. Self-Reliance If the idea of starting from scratch and having to rely on yourself frightens you, coping with the ups and downs of the startup experience might be difficult. No matter how their personalities differ, successful entrepreneurs know how to keep going despite the inevitable discomfort of going outside their comfort zones. This doesn’t mean they’re boundlessly self-confident, though. We tend to romanticize extroverted founders who show outsize confidence, but many in reality grapple with uncertainty all the time. The real key is about being able to function well in spite of feeling uncertain. Unlike those who require the security (real or imagined) of a full-time job, successful entrepreneurs have a greater fear of being stuck in their comfort zones and not reaching their potential. It isn’t that facing ongoing uncertainty is a thrilling experience to every founder, or that every successful entrepreneur has unshakable confidence in spades. It’s that no matter what challenges come their way, they believe it’s in their own power to determine their future. That instinct for self-reliance is key. 3. An Impersonal Attitude Toward Failure One trait all entrepreneurs share is optimism. Many people see failures and setbacks as evidence that they aren’t as capable as they’d imagined. They start thinking pessimistically and give up. Successful startup founders tend to approach failure with a more optimistic mind-set. Many people who run their own businesses have faced major roadblocks, sometimes many times, before finding success. This truism is so often recited that it’s by now cliché, but entrepreneurs’ perennial optimism is more the symptom than the cause; to remain optimistic in spite of failure requires a certain level of personal detachment. Take perhaps the most cliché example of all: When it took Thomas Edison some 10,000 tries before inventing the light bulb, he allegedly quipped that he’d discovered 9,999 ways that didn’t work. All those misfires weren’t a referendum on his skills or the likelihood of success. Rather than taking failure personally and lapsing into pessimism as a result, he saw each frustrating incident as an opportunity to learn more, move on, and try again. Not all entrepreneurs have personalities that exude optimism, but all possess it deep down, largely because of this knack for detached–and dogged–experimentation.

