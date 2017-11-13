Sign of the times: Climate leave due to extreme weather is now a thing

“Employees can take up to five days of climate leave due to extreme weather each calendar year, and that any leave of greater than five consecutive days requires there to be a declared state of extended emergency, as determined by local officials in the employee’s region.”

Dash notes that Fog Creek was among the businesses in Manhattan impacted by superstorm Sandy and now as much of the staff works remotely, there are even more chances that someone will be affected by a major hurricane or wildfire due to climate change. Dash says it was important to get the policy in writing (just as companies do for any type of paid time off) in order to protect workers.

He admits that the staff is still relatively small and spread out so payroll is unlikely to take a major hit from a weather disaster. Dash does say he is willing to watch and iterate over time, particularly as official reports warn that these events are likely to worsen in the coming years.LD