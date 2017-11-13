Waitrose Found The Best Place On Earth To Spend A Christmas Snow Day

Who: Waitrose, adam&eveDDB

Why we care: Clearly Waitrose has something for remote locales and bad weather. Last year it was the epic journey of an adorable bird, but this time the brand takes a less traveled approach and sticks to one location: the cozy confines of a country pub. While the snow is piling up outside, the fire and banter are roaring inside, until an unforeseen circumstance triggers an epic meal.

Let’s not get caught up in the fact they just happened to have all those ingredients lying around, but instead enjoy the fact they were able to create such an inviting, nostalgic scene, with a glorious spread of food . . . in black and white! When’s the last time you saw a food ad in black and white? Exactly. But here, tied to Christmas, it works perfectly, and will certainly help to differentiate it from the blizzard of holiday spots that will engulf us all over the next month. Amid the frenzy of the season, that pub’s the place of serene, snow daydreams. Just don’t ask what the star on the wall is for.