  • 7:15 am

Mysterious hackers’ theft of cyberweapons from NSA exceeds damage done by Snowden leaks

The mysterious hacking group called the Shadow Brokers are behind a giant infiltration of the National Security Agency, revealing America’s most valued cyberweapons, one that “far exceeds” the damage done by Edward Snowden in 2013, reports the New York Times. Unlike Snowden, who disclosed the code words used by the agency, revealing the massive extent of its surveillance operations, the Shadow Brokers “released the actual code.”

Per the NYT: “Current and former agency officials say the Shadow Brokers disclosures, which began in August 2016, have been catastrophic for the N.S.A., calling into question its ability to protect potent cyberweapons and its very value to national security. ”

Read the full story here.MB

