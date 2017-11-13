Mysterious hackers’ theft of cyberweapons from NSA exceeds damage done by Snowden leaks

The mysterious hacking group called the Shadow Brokers are behind a giant infiltration of the National Security Agency, revealing America’s most valued cyberweapons, one that “far exceeds” the damage done by Edward Snowden in 2013, reports the New York Times. Unlike Snowden, who disclosed the code words used by the agency, revealing the massive extent of its surveillance operations, the Shadow Brokers “released the actual code.”
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.