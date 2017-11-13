The Surprise Pleasure Of Traversing Japan By Local Bus, On YouTube

Tamura Kenichi has pulled off an incredible achievement: He has traveled from one end of Japan to the other by local bus.

What’s more, going by the username OleOleSaggy, he’s posted videos of his trip (220 in all) to YouTube as a playlist.

The first video in the series begins near Wakkanai, Japan’s northernmost settlement. The trip continues by bus along the remote Sea of Okhotsk coastline, passing through some of the most spectacular scenery in Japan. Not all of the 11-plus-hour trip is documented in the video, but it’s still a great way to explore Japan.

More than 200 videos and three years later, OleOleSaggy finishes his trip at Kagoshima Station, a distance, depending on the route taken, of at least 2,600 kilometers. You can view the entire trip here.

According to the playlist description, OleOleSaggy isn’t quite finished with the project yet, with plans to travel and document several bus routes in more detail, as well as one day traveling by bus through Okinawa to conclude the series.

OleOleSaggy’s videos are part of a genre or subculture of YouTube called “front view” (前面展望 , zenmen tenbo), where rail or bus enthusiasts record and upload videos of train and bus routes throughout Japan.