Venus-Jupiter conjunction: How and where to watch the planetary event

Two of the brightest planets in the sky are hooking up for a cosmic dance, and stargazers in many parts of the United States and Europe will have front-row seats—if they’re willing to wake up early, that is.

On Monday morning, just before sunrise, Jupiter and Venus will appear very close to each other in the eastern sky in an event being called the “Venus-Jupiter conjunction.”

The two planets will appear exceptionally bright and will be visible without a telescope, especially in the Northern Hemisphere. (Telescope users might even get a chance to see some of Jupiter’s moons.) You’ll need a clear view of the horizon, though, as the planets will appear very low in the sky.

“Bright Jupiter will emerge from the dawn glare to meet even brighter Venus,” writes EarthSky.org.

According to AccuWeather, optimal viewing opportunities in the United Sates will be across the Mississippi Valley and over the Central Rockies, where meteorologists are expecting clear skies. The map below has all the details.

Jupiter and Venus will pair up in the sky on Monday morning, shining brightly together shortly before sunrise. The planets will be visible for around an hour before the light from the rising sun becomes too bright to spot the planets: https://t.co/dgoMIYzMuCpic.twitter.com/8RdFObJGo1 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 11, 2017

Per the BBC, the best viewing opportunity in the U.K. will be 40 minutes before sunrise in the southeast sky. More details on that here.

NASA has even created a cool trailer to mark the event. Check out the video below—and remember to set your alarm extra early on Monday morning, November 13.