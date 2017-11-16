Trump’s Tax Plan Throws Rare Disease Patients Under The Corporate Bus

In his address to Congress last February, President Trump singled out Megan Crowley, calling her a “miracle.” A 20-year-old patient-survivor of Pompe disease, Crowley was in attendance in a wheelchair with her father, John, a former special ops commander who found the treatment for Pompe and saved the lives of Megan, her brother, and thousands of others. The rare, often fatal neuromuscular disorder weakens and debilitates children’s muscles, inflaming their hearts and livers, until heart or lung failure take them at five or six years of age. Today, however, Megan is a junior at Notre Dame.

After praising Megan, the president went on to say that cutting regulations at the FDA and beyond would accelerate the development of more life-saving treatments, and that, as a result, “our children will grow up in a nation of miracles.”

Megan’s backstory is instructive here: In 2000, John Crowley wagered everything his family had to launch a startup called Novazyme focused on developing a therapy for his two dying children. Novazyme was bought by Genzyme, which brought an enzyme therapy for Pompe to trial in 2003. While his kids’ disease had progressed irreversibly in some ways, the enzyme therapy reduced organ inflammation and stabilized them moving forward. This incredible (and now widely told) story was chronicled in The Wall Street Journal and in a book by Geeta Anand, and is the basis for the 2013 feature film, Extraordinary Measures, produced by and starring Harrison Ford.

However, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by the House on Thursday abandons the possibilities described by the Crowleys’ story, and undermines Trump’s promised nation of medical miracles. A little-known proposal in the White House tax plan would cut the Orphan Drug Tax Credit (ODTC), the single largest incentive for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to invest in drug development for rare–often called “orphan”–diseases. These are the same tax incentives John Crowley and Genzyme relied on to save Megan, her brother, and the 40,000 children around the world with Pompe. It’s this tax credit that drug makers budget with to develop therapies for the rest of the 30 million Americans with rare diseases, half of whom are children, and only 5% of whom have treatments, let alone cures.

The Orphan Drug Tax Credit currently gives drug companies a 50% tax deduction on the costs of clinical research and drug testing necessary to bringing a new rare disease therapy to market. (The average total cost is approximately $2.5 billion.) A central component of the 1983 Orphan Drug Act, the ODTC was designed specifically to accelerate the development of therapies for rare diseases that had been “orphaned” by the pharmaceutical sector due to the small profit margins that came with small patient populations. Before the act passed, 10 rare therapies in total had been approved by the FDA; today, we have upwards of 500 approved therapies for rare diseases and a burgeoning U.S. biotech industry, which the ODTC and the Orphan Drug Act are largely credited with spawning.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the original and primary proponent of the Orphan Drug Act, slashing the ODTC would result in 33% fewer treatments for the 1 in 10 Americans who hang all hope on new therapies. In effect, Trump and the GOP are throwing America’s sickest–most of them children–under the bus in order to get the U.S. tax rate on corporations down from 35% to 20%.

“Such a cut would particularly harm kids suffering from very rare, often fatal disorders,” Philip Reilly, a clinical geneticist and author of Orphan, among other books, told me. “Why? It would discourage investment in very small markets. I think it fair to say that over time the cut would directly contribute to the death of some children.”