Read Louis C.K.’s full statement on the sexual assault allegations against him

One day after the New York Times published a damning story in which five women accused him of sexual misconduct , Louis C.K. has released a lengthy statement/apology. “ These stories are true ,” the comedian writes, before describing his actions as an irresponsible abuse of the power he wielded over up-and-coming women comics who looked up to him.

Earlier today, Orchard studios, which was supposed to distribute C.K.’s new movie I Love You, Daddy, said it was dropping the project. HBO has also cut ties with the 50-year-old comedian. FX Networks, where C.K. has his fingerprints on numerous projects, said it was investigating the matter.

Check out the full statement below.

