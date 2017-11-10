Instagram might let you follow #hashtags, not just people #yolo

If your #lifegoal is to spend more time looking at #content on Instagram, you’re in #luck. According to the Next Web , the Facebook-owned platform is letting people follow hashtags , instead of just #people (and fashionable dogs and brands and companies and #whatever the hell Mothmeister is).

That could make it easier to, say, find some shoe #inspo by following #skechers and spotting a pair of #lit kicks without having to dig through hundreds of accounts. It could also make it easier for Instagram to serve you more of that treasured content that keeps you engaged and liking and keeps Facebook profits high.

To ensure that the results aren’t #overwhelming, Instagram appears to be limiting the hashtag results to just top posts and recent stories for now. The service seems to be in limited testing, available to some users, but if that goes well look for the feature to be #comingsoon.

Ok this is new. What does this do @SimonSocialMM @BizPaul @NatalieTFG any ideas? I've followed 2 but can't find what that means!! pic.twitter.com/LlCBk4Wmfv — Pippa Akram (@Social_Pip) November 9, 2017

