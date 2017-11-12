Your Guide To Job References In Tricky Situations

Looking back, I really can’t complain about the hiring process for my first editorial assistant job out of college. Phone interview with the hiring manager? Breezy. Editing test? Nailed it. Skype call with the editor-in-chief? After scrambling to test the acoustics in a few conference rooms on campus, I eventually dialed in from my bedroom and had a lovely chat. Crisis averted!

But when it came time to supply my potential future boss with a list of professional references, I panicked. Between professors, internship managers, bosses at part-time jobs, college mentors, extracurricular advisors … who should I tap to talk up my hireability?

I eventually ended up emailing six people I’d worked with and providing four names to the hiring manager when she’d originally asked for three. Despite the overkill, I got the job.

To help any new grads out there, plus anyone else on the job-hunting scene, I asked career coach Hallie Crawford how to choose the best references if you find yourself in one of these tricky situations.

Scenario 1: You’re A New College Grad (Like I Was) Applying For Your First Professional Job. Who Are Your Strongest References?

Turns out combing through my whole college network was a good place to start, but Crawford says new grads should ultimately tap whomever can speak to the skills that align most with the job. For instance, a professor can speak to how you hit deadlines on a months-long capstone project; an internship manager can talk about you can code with the best of them; a supervisor can attest to your leadership skills and dedication to a certain cause…you get the picture.

As you narrow your list, contact each person to confirm they’re comfortable serving as positive reference. In doing so, you can also give them a brief outline of what details you hope they’ll relay to the hiring manager.

Chances are, you’ll need to provide several references anyway, so just make sure to list your relationship with each person and any major projects or accomplishments you worked on together.