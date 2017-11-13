How To Get Straight To The Point No Matter What You’re Trying To Say

Speaking off-script and concerned you might about to ramble into a tangent? It’s a common worry. But getting straight to the point and sticking with it all the way through all comes down to knowing your message. This way, the actual words you use to communicate it can change without you ever losing the thread. Here’s how to do that every single time.

Six Things Every Message Needs

Before you open your mouth, make sure that whatever you’re about to talk about meets these six criteria:

1. It’s one idea. Streamline your thinking down to a single, essential idea–the point you want your audience to buy into. Sometimes speakers have too many ideas, or else they have no idea what they’re trying to say. Too many ideas or no idea–both produce the same thing: confusion.

2. You can express it in a single, clear sentence. Because if your message is more than one sentence, or is a long, convoluted sentence, your listeners won’t “get it.” If you say to a client, for instance, “We’re here for you, we can deliver. And of course we want to work with you on this next opportunity, which sounds very exciting,” you’ll be leaving the client with multiple messages. Instead, try: “We’re conﬁdent we can deliver for you.” In an internal meeting your message might be, “Let’s explore that plan” or, “To succeed as a team we need to work more collaboratively.”

3. It’s engaging. Your message should engage the hearts and minds of your listeners, otherwise they’re less likely to buy into your main idea. This means knowing what will move your audience in the first place. I once asked a director of strategy who’d just joined a ﬁrm, “What would your message be if your boss asks you, ‘How do you see your job?'” He replied, “I’d say, ‘My goal is to get the company to live the strategy.'” That would’ve been music to the ears of the VP of strategy.

4. It carries your convictions. Make sure your message is an idea you believe in. When Lou Gehrig announced to fans at Yankee Stadium that he was ailing, on July 4, 1939, he delivered a deeply felt message. Instead of expressing regrets, he said, “I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.” Don’t undercut yourself or your company with halfhearted statements or decorous platitudes that you don’t really believe in.