Louis CK’s new movie has just been cancelled

After yesterday’s damning revelations from the New York Times, Orchard studios will no longer be moving forward with distributing Louis CK’s new film, I Love You, Daddy. The top-tier comedian and filmmaker had long been trailed by whispered rumors about a habit of forcing women to watch him masturbate. New York Times’ well-sourced exposé, however, with five on-the-record accusers, makes his misconduct impossible to ignore. Now the repercussions are rolling in. In addition to the loss of his movie, which was problematic even before the NYT article, HBO has cut ties with CK, taking him out of the forthcoming Night of Too Many Stars broadcast and scrubbing his specials from their digital platform. Expect more fallout to follow in the days to come.JB