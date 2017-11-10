In These Divisive Times, Bad Advertising Can Change The World

What: A new parody on the ad industry and what can unite us all.

Who: John St.

Why we care: Back in April, Heineken scored an advertising hit by constructing a social experiment of sorts. It put people at opposite ends of the social and political spectrums in a room together to have a chat over a beer, and the result was perhaps the feel-good ad of the year. Here, the serial ad pranksters at Toronto agency John St. decided to train their sights on this culture of divisiveness and found something everyone has in common: They hate advertising.

It’s no “Catvertising,” but it still creatively skewers the less-than subtle ways the ad industry often pats itself on the back for its impact on improving human relations.