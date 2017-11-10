Roku quietly buys a whole-home audio startup

Roku seems to be plotting something bigger than its current streaming player and smart TV business. In September, Variety reported that Roku was staffing up on audio engineers and voice interface designers, and now the site has uncovered an acquisition of a whole-home audio startup. Roku disclosed in a regulatory filing that it paid $3.5 million for Denmark-based Dynastrom, whose software adds Sonos-like multi-room audio to Wi-Fi-enabled speakers. Dynastrom’s CEO and CTO joined Roku in September, along with several other employees.
It’s unclear exactly what Roku is up to, but it’s worth noting that voice controls on Roku players are still squarely behind other streaming devices, with no tie-ins to smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Perhaps that’s something Roku will look to rectify in the near future.JN