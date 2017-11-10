Roku quietly buys a whole-home audio startup

Roku seems to be plotting something bigger than its current streaming player and smart TV business. In September, Variety reported that Roku was staffing up on audio engineers and voice interface designers, and now the site has uncovered an acquisition of a whole-home audio startup. Roku disclosed in a regulatory filing that it paid $3.5 million for Denmark-based Dynastrom, whose software adds Sonos-like multi-room audio to Wi-Fi-enabled speakers. Dynastrom’s CEO and CTO joined Roku in September, along with several other employees.