Inside Retailer John Lewis’s New Christmas Ad “Moz the Monster”

When you watch the new John Lewis Christmas ad “Moz the Monster,” do you feel it? You’ve never seen it before, but there’s a certain sense of familiarity. Like an old friend wearing a new shirt. Take a look at Twitter and it’s certainly something the brand and ad are being criticized for, but rest assured, it’s all very much part of the plan.

It all began in 2011, when the UK retailer and agency adam&eveDDB launched “The Long Wait,” that sparked a frenzy of interest and got every British brand around asking their ad agencies to “make us a John Lewis.” This has evolved into the UK’s own version of Super Bowl ad season–when ads are discussed in media and everywhere else as a part of culture–and even spread around the world, with recent yuletide tearjerkers from Spain, Germany and, yes, even the U.S.

Adam&eveDDB chief creative officer Richard Brim says the agency has found a way to manage the huge expectations it has created for itself over the years with these ads.

“It’s such a hard thing, because you go into it at the start and you want to mess it up, you want to change things, you want to do something different, rewrite the way things are done,” says Brim. “And then you realize it holds a place in people’s hearts, and it’s part of the calendar. It’s not just an advert. The Christmas thing here is mental, and it’s brilliant. It’s the only time of year here where people actually talk about the ads in pubs, at work and that.”

He said agency co-founder Ben Priest compared people’s expectations for John Lewis ads to James Bond. “People expect a certain thing. Like Bond, the story is the same every single time. It follows the same premise, just in different ways,” says Brim. “We’re trying to get away from that, and I think this year is a bit different. Last year, what people reacted to was the joy. The out and out joy of a dog on a trampoline. The year before almost felt too sad, so this year we tried to bring the two together. We tried to make it as stupid and whimsical as we can while still maintaining a bit of poignancy. It’s just about messing a bit with which emotions you pull up and which emotions you pull down.”

The soundtrack is UK band Elbow covering The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers,” and Brim says scoring these spots is always a challenge, but this year’s came together surprisingly quick.