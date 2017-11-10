Part man, part machine: Check out the mechanical suit Ford is putting on workers

Ford is testing out technology to lessen the strain of physical labor on its factory workers. The wearable suit is called EskoVest and made by Ekso Bionics. It straps onto workers’ backs and arms, and assists with 5- to 15-pound lifts per arm. It’s also size adjustable for people varying in height from 5 feet to 6 feet four inches.
“Between 2005 and 2016, the most recent full year of data, the company saw an 83 percent decrease in the number of incidents that resulted in days away, work restrictions or job transfers – to an all-time low of 1.55 incidents per 100 full-time North American employees.”
The car manufacturer is testing exoskeletons made by Ekso in two of its U.S. facilities. There are plans to expand the program to Europe and South America.