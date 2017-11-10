Now you can make your Twitter name up to 50 characters long

Finally, I can use “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious PhD” as my Twitter name (it’s only 38 characters). Hot on the heels of stirring up everyone by expanding the character count in tweets to 280, Twitter will now allow you to use up to 50 characters in your name. So feel free to use your full name, with title, all of your middle names, and multiple suffixes.
Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis. https://t.co/QBxx9Hnn1j
