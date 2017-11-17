PR Post Weinstein: “Everybody’s Worried Their Client Might Be Next”

Working for a big PR firm means you can’t drop a client just because you’re personally offended by their behavior. Most of the time, the decision falls to the firm’s partners and not the actual publicist. It’s one of the reasons Hunter Frederick prefers not to work for a big PR firm. Especially right now.

Frederick is someone other publicists call when their clients have made a truly monumental mistake (Lindsay Lohan has obtained his services, for instance.). He’s a crisis manager–at a time when the totality of Hollywood appears stuck in an all-consuming crisis.

“Everybody’s worried their client might be next,” Frederick says. “There’s some fear right now involved with trying to figure out a delicate way of asking your client if there’s any stuff in the closet that might pop up. But that’s just part of the job.”

Ever since the Harvey Weinstein scandal first erupted in early October, scores of powerful men have found themselves faced with a reckoning. Between the time I type these words and the moment they appear online, several more names might join the disgraced ranks of Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and most recently, Al Franken. The power structures that used to protect such men from the consequences they’re now incurring have begun to evaporate. It is a turnabout that has brought into question whether the people whose job it is to protect reputations sometimes cross the line into being enablers.

“In the past, unfortunately, the Hollywood norm was to sweep these kind of allegations under the rug,” Frederick says. “How the system used to work was if (a victim) wanted to bring something like this forward and (that person) didn’t have solid proof, (they would have) ruined (their) career. There’s money and these other levels of security protecting powerful people. Only recently are we seeing those kinds of protections falling apart. People can come forward now, sometimes even anonymously, and there’s not a lot of repercussions for it.”

Some publicists, like Frederick, have principled stances against taking on a client accused of sexual abuse. Part of being a publicist, however, means not knowing all the unseemly details about a client in advance, and having to be a bit of a detective to find out whether they exist. Clients pay publicists to keep their ears to the ground for incoming controversy. Hollywood is a very small town, so there’s always rampant chatter about things that have not reached the public yet, and may never. The big question, though, is when should a publicist go from knowing a terrible secret about a client to addressing it–and whether to do so as a publicist, or just a person.

“You don’t want to come forward when there’s nothing out there, but at the same time if you know something out there is going to be released, you have to get ahead of it,” Frederick says. “If there’s hard evidence and you know your client did it, you really can’t shield behind it anymore. I think even 10 years ago, you could have, but we’re in a completely different place now and we have to as publicists reteach ourselves how to handle situations like this.”