How “Three Billboards” Martin McDonagh & Frances McDormand Created Her Best Role Since “Fargo”

Frances McDormand’s avenging mother character in Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri is a force–one perhaps beyond the possibility of being reckoned with. She’s not the perfect hero. She’s not even the perfect avenging mother. Some of her actions are downright indefensible. What she is, however, is thrillingly, heartbreakingly human and original—the indelible product of writer-director Martin McDonagh’s desire to write a strong female lead for his new film. Between his imagination and McDormand’s fiery performance, an Oscar shoo-in was born.

“She’s one of the strongest characters I’ve written, but her being a woman is a strong part of that,” says McDonagh, the British-Irish playwright-turned-filmmaker whose 2008 debut feature In Bruges was a breakout indie hit. “The things she does, I don’t think a male lead could get away with it. There’s something about her that just goes beyond.”

Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri follows Mildred Hayes as she sets out to shame the local sheriff (Woody Harrelson) and his racist deputy (Sam Rockwell) into finally finding the man who raped and killed her daughter. Hayes’s main method of doing so involves some harsh words printed on the titular trio of billboards, but her aggression is often even more in-your-face. Hayes is blunt and ultra-deadpan. She swears like a sailor and takes a hard pass on suffering fools. She takes advantage of anyone else’s inclination to underestimate or condescend to a woman–and spits it back in their face. She’s the patron saint of Not Giving a Fuck, totally indifferent to how she’s perceived and how people react to her.

And she was just as much a blast to write as she is to watch.

“There was some joy, for me, just in following everything she does,” McDonagh says. “It was fun to have her in every scene, saying the shit she was saying.”

The character is rooted in McDonagh’s desire to once again write lead characters like the indelible women who dominated his play Beauty Queen of Leenane. After two films lead by Colin Farrell (In Bruges was followed by Seven Psychopaths in 2012) and a testosterone-heavy roster of co-stars, McDonagh wanted to get back to his theatrical roots. He also had been wanting to work with McDormand for a long time, having been a fan of her work since Blood Simple, the Coen brothers’ debut.