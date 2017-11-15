$70,000 Moon Vacations? The Interstellar Economics Of Andy Weir’s New Book, “Artemis”

After Andy Weir’s first book, The Martian , was turned into a Oscar-nominated movie, scientists weighed in on a few parts of the plot where Andy Weir had taken some fictional liberties. The storm that blows Mark Watney away from the rest of his crew? Totally illogical given the thin Martian atmosphere.

So when Weir set out to write his second book, Artemis, he spent a lot of time working out the science–and just as intriguing: the economics that will fuel space travel in the next decades. Although Weir tells Fast Company, “I don’t want to bore the reader with economics, I want to bore them with physics,” he did write an entire white paper about how he the monetary system on Artemis operates. The result is a book that will appeal to both space infrastructure nerds as well as economy wonks.

Sci-fi readers may not be as satisfied, as reviews of the book have been mixed at best. The AV Club said it should be “shot into space,” Entertainment Weekly described the characters as “chatty lawn-mower manuals with physics degrees,” and The New York Times called it “a 300-page film pitch.” Yes, the story has already been optioned for the big screen. And if the screenwriters can make the characters a bit less shallow and more believable, Artemis could be turned into an entertaining space caper.

But the details of the moon colony itself are thought through with an engineer’s precision. The mundane job of putting out fires in such a closed, highly oxygenated environment become fairly riveting in Weir’s telling. But before laying out how humans would build such an outpost, Weir says he set out to answer a more fundamental question: Why would anyone invest time and resources into establishing a lunar colony in the first place? “Artemis is a city,” he says. “The only time a city shows up is if there’s a significant economic reason for it. The right place on a river. The intersection of two major valleys.”

Or a tourist destination.

After a short rocket ride, visitors to Artemis get to look at some moon rocks, check out the original Apollo 11 landing site, buy a few trinkets, and experience life on a lunar outpost. Artemis offers destination packages for a mix of price points that appeal to travelers the world over.

As with any international tourist hotspot, you’ll have to exchange some of your currency on the way in. On Artemis, the money comes in denominations known as slugs, which is slang for S-L-G, or soft-landed grams.