At The Bonn Climate Talks, Cities And States Fight Back Against U.S Policy

At the international climate negotiations happening in Bonn–a key meeting to figure out how to meet the goals of the Paris agreement–the U.S. government is hosting a talk in support of fossil fuels . After Trump’s announcement of withdrawal from the agreement, the U.S. has no visible representation at the summit. But a 15-minute walk away from the panel about coal, American cities, states, and businesses are hosting a massive “ U.S. Climate Action Center .”

“This is the first international climate conference where non-federal, sub-national actors have literally pitched their own tent on the steps of the negotiations,” says Dan Firger, a director with Bloomberg Philanthropies, one of the sponsors of the pavilion. “You can’t miss us, and we don’t want anyone to miss us.”

It’s meant as a message to the other countries at the summit. After Syria announced plans to join the Paris agreement last week, the U.S. is now the only country that has rejected the deal. “We are right now in a very important political dynamic here in Bonn, where the world is watching and waiting with bated breath to see what Trump’s announcement actually means, and so Mike Bloomberg and Jerry Brown felt that the most important thing to do at COP23 was to tell the world that ‘we are still in,'” says Firger.

A new report launched at the pavilion, called America’s Pledge, outlines the scale of the action that non-federal organizations have taken. The cities, states, and businesses that mobilized after Trump’s announcement to withdraw make up more than half of the U.S. economy, and if they were a country on their own, would be the third largest economy in the world.

Some changes are driven by the market. Solar power is growing in the U.S. in part because the cost has fallen around 80% since 2010. The shift away from coal is likely to continue despite Trump administration rhetoric, and may make it possible for the U.S. to meet the emission-cutting goals of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan by 2030.

“The pace of coal plant retirements since Trump was elected has actually accelerated as compared to the period in the five years leading up to his election,” says Firger. “That’s not because of dog whistle policy signals from Scott Pruitt, it’s about the market for cleaner energy.”

Most companies that are leading on climate action already had plans in place before Trump took office, and that work has grown since then. The food giant Mars, for example, which set targets in 2016 for cutting its emissions in line with climate science, made a commitment in September to spend $1 billion over the next few years to fight climate change. The new administration also made many companies much more vocal in their support.