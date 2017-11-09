No longer rumors: 5 women go public with Louis CK sexual misconduct allegations

Ever since the explosive story about Harvey Weinstein first emerged in the New York Times last month, many have wondered when it would be Louis CK’s turn. There have been many rumors that the comedian had forced women to watch him masturbate. But previously none of the women would go on the record with their accounts and it remained another one of Hollywood’s open secrets.

Speculation intensified in recent months, especially as with the festival debut of CK’s new movie (perhaps now postponed), which plays with the idea of open secrets in Hollywood. Now, some of the same reporters who broke the Weinstein story have finally published a piece in NYT with women going on the record about Louis CK–and it is devastating.

The story identifies the previously unnamed women in the Gawker blind item that first raised these allegations in public as comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov. Also included are accounts from two other women, Abby Schachner and Rebecca Corry, alleging similar treatment by the powerful comic, and one more woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Particularly brutal, though, are quotes from comedian Tig Notaro, who confirms that several women had shared their allegations with her. She also speculates that her one-time benefactor, CK, had perhaps given her career a boost just to appear more of a feminist in the public eye.

The article also details how Louis CK reached out to some of his victims at various points over the years to offer belated apologies for his behavior. While he may have apologized in private, the comedian never sufficiently addressed the rumors in public. When reached for comment by the New York Times, CK’s publicist declined to answer any questions. Unfortunately for Louis CK, for many fans reserving judgment, the biggest question has now been answered.JB