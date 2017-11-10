Samsung’s Epic Trolling, The North Face Imagination: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

It was a big week for smartphones with Apple bestowing the majesty of the iPhone X into the outstretched arms of its loyal flock, while both Samsung and Google launched ads that took aim directly and indirectly at the cult of Cupertino.

Google took the high road with a fun spot that pinched Apple’s fast-paced, quippy narrator product demo style to answer every single question about its Pixel 2 phone that starts with “Can it . . .?”, all to illustrate just how closely tied the hardware is to the search giant’s vast software and app ecosystem. Meanwhile, Samsung went with an equally fun spot chronicling the dissolution of a once torrid (product) love affair. It’s all very Cola Wars 2.0. Onward!

Samsung “Growing Up”

What: The new ad for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.

Who: Samsung, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why we care: This is the descendant of the now-classic Galaxy 3 spot (from 72andSunny) that for the first time aimed straight at Apple and hit a bullseye. The reaction was predictable–people love a good fight–and helped Samsung gain some much-needed brand ground on its biggest rival. Some have voiced their preference for taking the high road, a la Samsung’s work with Casey Neistat, but sometimes going low is too fun to pass up.

Google Pixel 2 “Ask More of Your Phone”

What: A new launch ad for Google Pixel 2.

Who: Google, Droga5