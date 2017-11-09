Over 450 major employers now have policies to support trans workers

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its 2018 Corporate Equality Index today, an annual ranking that assesses companies’ LGBTQ-inclusive practices and policies. To date, 459 major employers have added guidelines designed to support transgender employees while transitioning. In addition, a record 609 businesses got perfect scores from the HRC, up 18% from the 517 employers that did so last year.

As HRC President Chad Griffin sees it, this is a sign that companies have spent the 12 months since Trump’s election improving protections for LGBTQ workers in the hostile environment his administration has created. “Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square,” Griffin adds in a statement, “including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases.” One of which, to be decided this fall, will determine whether businesses and employers can discriminate against LGBTQ people on religious grounds.

In the meantime, there’s more work for inclusive employers to do. LGBTQ workers in the U.S. still find it harder to get hired than the general population, with unemployment rates running two to three times higher for transgender workers in particular. One trans woman recently told Fast Company about the obstacles she’s faced in the modern workplace, as part of our “Out at Work” cover package.RB