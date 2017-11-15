Discrimination Against Working Mothers Is Alive And Well

Like many podcasts, the people behind The Longest Shortest Time rely on their listeners to find out what issues and topics are important to them. As a podcast broadly about parenting, one issue kept coming up: discrimination against working mothers.

“We get hundreds of emails a month and a lot of them are about this issue of discrimination at work,” says Hillary Frank, host of the show. “And then we started looking into it and we came across this really alarming study by a woman named Shelley J. Correll, that basically showed that moms faced more discrimination in the workplace than dads and more than people without children.”

Correll cowrote a study at Cornell in which the researchers sent fake résumés to hundreds of employers and found that mothers were half as likely to be called back by prospective employers, while fathers were called back slightly more often than the men whose résumés did not mention parenthood. In short, there’s still a lot of cultural stigma attached to working moms, even in these modern times, and Frank wanted to address it head on.

Recently, The Longest Shortest Time launched a four-part series, aptly called “It’s A Real Mother” that explores the experiences of moms in the workplace. “It’s illegal to discriminate against a person in the workplace for being a parent,” explains Frank. “But bosses get around it in all different kinds of ways.”

In the series, the show looks at both the subtle and blatant ways that mothers are discriminated against in the workplace, from lack of proper facilities to pump breast milk to comments about whether they’d rather be home with their children or the expectation that pregnant women simply won’t come back to to the workplace after having children. The series doesn’t only discuss the rampant problem of discrimination against working moms; it also looks at ways that companies are trying to rectify the situation. The series includes a story about a company that allows babies to sit at Mom’s desk—not a daycare, but at the desk—as well as exploring ways to incentivize paternity leave and what happens when working moms get everything they think they want in a workplace.

To kick off the series, Frank wanted to find a unicorn of sorts—a politician who ran for office while pregnant. After a bit of digging, she found Jane Swift, who was lieutenant governor when Paul Cellucci was elected governor of Massachusetts in 1998. Swift was pregnant during the campaign, almost costing the ticket a valuable endorsement for refusing to drink a beer with a crowd of voters.

“She faced all kinds of discrimination in the press and from voters,” explains Frank. Swift gave birth a few days before the election and was then voted into office with Cellucci. “And then Governor Cellucci got tapped by the Bush administration,” adds Frank. “And so, she became the acting governor for a couple of years. As she was transitioning into that role, she was pregnant with twins. She was a really amazing example of what can happen in the public that when you’re a high-powered working mom.”