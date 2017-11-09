Image of the Day: This Cover Perfectly Captures The War On Sexual Predators

Donald Trump’s presidency has proven to be a boon time for magazine designers. Just look at the creativity in these post-Charlottesville covers , for instance, which cleverly remixed KKK hoods and Nazi salutes into patriotic imagery. Now the team at Newsweek has put together a package that perfectly captures the post-Weinstein momentum in outing sexual predators.

The November 17 issue features a cover story bearing the headline, How Donald Trump Rules America’s Garden Of Dicks and Sparked the #MeToo Movement. On the cover itself, the story is succinctly summarized with an orange balloon twisted into the shape of a man’s genitals, while a woman pricks it with a needle. (“Pop Go the Weasels,” reads an accompanying caption.) Together, the words and image convey the widespread feeling that maybe, possibly something is finally being done to stop sexual predators in high places. The copy also asks whether Trump will face consequences as well.

That the answer to that question is probably no doesn’t take away from the cover’s crackling energy.

JB