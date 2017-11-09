Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler now has a book deal to go along with her movie deal

Susan Fowler, whose viral account of the harassment and discrimination she faced at Uber led to the ouster of its CEO and 20 other employees , and an investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, is releasing a book about her experience.

Fowler, who is trained as an engineer, has written two books on computer programming, and is currently working at Stripe as the editor of its tech publication. She will release her upcoming memoir with Viking. Per a press release, the book will “expose the systemic flaws rampant in the startup culture through her shocking and galvanizing” personal story.

Her book will explain what it’s really like for a female, entry-level employee in Silicon Valley and will offer advice to guide women in challenging work environments. Hopefully, that includes tips on how to blow the whistle when your boss is an *ahem* uber-creep.

Fowler’s book deal comes on the heels of the news that she is working with Verve, a Hollywood talent agency, to develop a movie based on her experiences.ML