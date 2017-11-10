From Vague Goals To Interview Questions: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how one writer transformed his productivity by setting a nebulous daily goal, the interview questions hiring managers ask on job interviews to probe deeper, and a few tips that can help unemployed candidates impress recruiters.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of November 6:

1. Setting This Vague Daily Goal Totally Transformed My Productivity

Freelancer Daniel Dowling brushed aside rigorous productivity methods and went with something much simpler. Every evening, he asks himself, “Did you do your best?” Then the answer to that question dictates his approach the next day. As Dowling explained this week, “Looking at myself and answering the DYB question negatively always left me with the kick-in-the-neck sensation. No one likes being let down, especially by themselves. But rather than beat myself up about it, I started getting better at figuring out what had stood in the way of my best showing, then limiting whatever it was that had held me back.“

2. These 5 Interview Questions Reveal The Most About Job Candidates

The fact that most of us don’t see ourselves as liars doesn’t stop us from omitting inconvenient details during job interviews. And hiring managers have caught on to that. Many ask interview questions that are especially difficult to B.S. your way through. From Facebook to Tesla, here are the most telling interview questions recruiters and hiring managers say they rely on to determine what job candidates are really about.