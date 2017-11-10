How Corning’s Crash Project For Steve Jobs Helped Define The iPhone

About six months before the iPhone hit store shelves in 2007, Steve Jobs called Corning’s CEO, Wendell Weeks, and asked him if he could create a glass cover for a new Apple product that would resist scratches and breakage.

Corning would have to scramble to have something ready for the manufacturing ramp-up that preceded the iPhone’s release. But the iPhone itself was conceived in a remarkably short timeframe, as Apple hurried to pre-empt other phone makers that were adding iPod-like music features to their devices, threatening Apple’s iPod business.

Actually, the original iPhone spec called for a plastic cover over the touchscreen display. The story goes that Jobs, after using a prototype iPhone for a few weeks, became very worried that the device’s display would get scratched when jumbled around in user’s pockets with keys and coins. So he gathered his engineers and demanded a new glass covering be used for the iPhone. Hence Jobs’s phone call to Weeks.

Jobs’ six-month deadline was a real challenge for Corning, the VP of Corning’s Gorilla division, John Bayne, told me. Bayne said it normally takes Corning close to two years of R&D to get any new product to market.

Fortunately, like the iPhone itself, Gorilla Glass benefited from some earlier R&D, Bayne explained. In the 1960s Corning had worked on strengthened glass for car windshields, and while that product never came to market, Corning would later roll that work into a new glass used in TVs and laptops. And that served as the backbone of the glass Corning proposed to Jobs for the future iPhone. (Bayne’s comments are unusual because it’s standard operating procedure for Apple suppliers to never talk about their relationship with Apple.)

Apple accepted Corning’s invention, and Gorilla Glass has been a key (if under-appreciated) component of the iPhone ever since, making 2017 the 10th anniversary of Gorilla Glass as well as the iPhone.

Prior to the iPhone, plastic screens were standard fare on smartphones. The iPhone delivered a whole new design metaphor, introducing a glass touchscreen as the main user interface. That, perhaps more than anything else, opened the door for the device to be used like a computer that fits in your pocket. The Gorilla Glass defined the feel of the user’s finger moving around on the touchscreen. For many, it was that tactile experience, combined with the rapid and smooth response of the software, that was the iPhone’s magic.