Report: The DOJ may be pushing AT&T to sell off CNN

The Justice Department is reportedly giving AT&T very specific demands in order for its merger with Time Warner to go through. For instance, anonymous sources speaking with both Politico and the Financial Times say the DOJ has pushed for the company to sell off the Time Warner-owned CNN in order to be cleared for the proposed $84.5 billion acquisition.

Many are balking at this alleged demand, seeing it as political retribution from President Trump’s camp over what they believe is unfair coverage from CNN.

“The only reason you would divest CNN would be to kowtow to the president because he doesn’t like the coverage,” one source told Politico. “It would send a chilling message to every news organization in the country.”

Meanwhile, AT&T extended the deadline for the planned merger.CGW