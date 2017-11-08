Compass raises $100 million, looks to double its footprint

Compass, a New York-based startup that makes technology tools for real estate brokers, said today that it has raised $100 million in Series E funding at a $1.8 billion valuation. Already active in 10 U.S. markets, Compass plans to use the funds to recruit agents in at least 10 additional markets, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, and Seattle. Investors include Fidelity, IVP, and Wellington Management.