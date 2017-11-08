Kanye West May Be Starting His Own Streaming Service

It looks like Kanye West may be building his own army to enter into the music streaming wars.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kanye’s reps filed to trademark “Yeezy Sound” on November 2, with the goods and services description reading “Streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet, mobile devices, wireless networks and other computer networks and electronic communications networks . . .”

When it comes to Kanye, just about anything is possible. This trademark filing could very well be its own form of performance art or the beginning steps to one hell of an album release–and for Kanye’s sake, let’s hope that’s all this is. If there’s one person who’s had a front-row seat to the tribulations of going up against streaming giants like Spotify and Apple Music, it’s Kanye, who watched his former business partner (and former friend?) Jay Z struggle with Tidal’s low subscription base and rotating cast of CEOs.

Then again, if there’s one person who has the business acumen and creative drive to reimagine a music streaming service, it’s Kanye. Let’s hope something dope this way comes from Yeezus.KI